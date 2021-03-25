National Treasure Television Series Heading to Disney+

The streaming service has ordered 10 episodes of the series, which will reimagine the franchise

Benjamin Gates is handing over his torch to a new group of treasure hunters.

A TV series based on the National Treasure movie franchise has gotten a 10-episode order by Disney+, Deadline and Variety reported.

The series, from original producer Jerry Bruckheimer and writers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, will reimagine the franchise as told through the lens of Jess Morales, "a twenty-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure."

Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding, Vanity Fair) has signed on to direct the project, and Bruckheimer and the Wibberleys will executive produce. Senior-level writers are also expected to join the series.

A representative from Disney+ did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The long-awaited project follows Disney's two hit films in the franchise: National Treasure in 2004 and its 2007 sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Nicolas Cage starred in both films.

In January 2020, it was reported that a third National Treasure film was in the works after more than a decade since the franchise's last movie.

Chris Bremner had been tapped to write the screenplay with Bruckheimer producing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.