Disney+ Unveils National Treasure Teaser Trailer at Comic-Con: 'It's a Different World Now'

National Treasure: Edge of History is almost here!

On Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con, Disney+ released the first teaser trailer for the new series, giving fans of the 2000s National Treasure movies starring Nicolas Cage their first glimpse at new lead character Jess, played by newcomer Lisette Olivera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer, which runs for only 17 seconds, features Jess' shadow as she enters a room and approaches a bulletin filled with maps and other notes before a quick succession of visuals gives way to the reveal of Jess' face.

A release date was not provided, but Disney noted that the series would be "streaming soon".

Disney+ also announced that actor Harvey Keitel will reprise his role as FBI agent Peter Sadusky from the original films in a guest role on the 10-episode series, according to Deadline.

Lisette Olivera Credit: Disney Plus/Youtube

Justin Bartha, who starred in 2004's National Treasure and 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets, also returns for the new series in a guest role, per Deadline. In the original movies, Bartha, 44, played Riley Poole, Ben Gates' (Cage) friend and ally on his quest to find a collection of treasures lost since the 19th century.

"What's wonderful about the National Treasure movies and now TV show is that it uses American history as a jumping off point for exciting treasure hunts," Bartha said in a behind-the-scenes featurette for the new series, released by Disney+ Thursday.

"It's a different world now, exploring American history was a lot different 20 years ago, and I was a young guy on set [at that time]," Bartha added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In National Treasure: Edge of History, Jess, a 23-year-old DREAMer, sets off on a "Pan-American treasure adventure," Olivera said in the new behind-the-scenes featurette. The adventure promises to uncover secrets about her family's "mysterious past," and fittingly save a lost treasure along the way, reads a synopsis per Deadline.

Beyond Olivera, Zuri Reed stars as Tasha, Jess' best friend; Antonio Cipriano plays Oren, Tasha's love interest; Jordan Rodrigues portrays Ethan, Jess' childhood friend and love interest; and Jake Austin Walker plays Liam, a musician with treasure hunting in his familial background, according to Deadline.

Lisette Olivera National Treasure: Edge of History, Comic-Con San Diego, California, USA - 21 Jul 2022 Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Catherine Zeta-Jones also appears in the series as villain Billie Pierce, who the 52-year-old actress described as a "black market antiquity dealer" who plays a "cat-and-mouse" game with Jess as the show's mystery unfolds, according to the behind-the-scenes featurette.

Jon Turtletaub, who directed and produced the National Treasure movies, is also an executive producer on the new show, according to Deadline. The series is produced by ABC Signature and executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Cormac and Marianne Wibberly, who co-wrote the original National Treasure films.