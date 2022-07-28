"You know, my pronouns are he, him and his, and apparently my adverbs are almost, nearly and not quite," Nathan Lane joked

Nathan Lane Talks Being Emmys' Most Nominated Guest Actor in TV History: 'I've Never Actually Won'

Could seventh time be a charm for Nathan Lane?

During an appearance on The View Thursday, Lane opened up about his seventh Emmys nomination for his guest-starring role on Only Murders in the Building. The nomination makes him the most-nominated guest actor in TV history.

"Obviously, it's a thrill and a delight and it sounds very impressive, but once you realize I've never actually won, it sort of slows down the momentum," Lane, 66, explained. "You know, my pronouns are he, him and his and apparently my adverbs are almost, nearly and not quite."

As Sara Haines pointed out that it's still "impressive just to be nominated," Lane sarcastically replied: "Isn't it though?"

"You know the Emmys, everyone has different mileage," he explained. "Julia Louis Dreyfus, she's brilliant. She's won 11 awards. For her, going to the Emmys is like shopping at Amazon Fresh. You walk in with a bag, you take what you want, and you walk out."

Lane then pleaded with The View co-hosts: "I'm not here to tell people to vote for me — I'm hoping you will."

"All of you, you're more likable anyway. They'll listen to you," he jokingly added. "Not for my benefit. Do it for the kids! Any kids, do it for the kids!"

Nathan Lane, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for 'Angels in America,' poses in the 72nd Annual Tony Awards Press Room at 3 West Club on June 10, 2018 in New York City. Credit: Walter McBride/WireImage

Lane plays Teddy Dimas on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. The series received a whopping 17 nominations ahead of the 2022 Emmys, airing Sept. 12 on NBC.

"It's a tribute to Steve [Martin], Marty [Martin Short] and Selena Gomez and John Hoffman, who is the main show-runner and co-creator," Lane said on The View. "When they asked me to do it, I thought it would just be an out-and-out comedy and it would be fun and then as we got closer to doing it, they explained that the character takes a very dark turn and I had a deaf son and I would have to learn American Sign Language for those scenes."

"It became a much more exciting challenge. It's always a pleasure to hang out with Marty and Steve," he added.

Nathan Lane as Teddy in Only Murders in the Building Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Lane also gave a shout-out to "extraordinary young actor" James Caverly, who plays his son Theo on the show. (Caverly is deaf in real life.)

"James Caverly, who played my son Theo, was also incredibly supportive and kind to me as I was speaking his language," he said. "That's the only disappointing thing is that I didn't see his name among the [Emmys] nominees. I shared so much with him on the show, so much of what the character is based on that relationship."

Only Murders in the Building is currently airing its second season on Hulu. Earlier this month, the streaming service renewed the series for a third season.