60 Days In Star Nate Burrell Dies by Suicide at 33 After Being Charged with Rape and Assault

Nate Burrell, who appeared on two seasons of A&E's 60 Days In, has died by suicide. He was 33.

The star's death was confirmed by his sister Chelsey Walker, who told TMZ that Burrell had shot himself in downtown Allegan, Michigan on Saturday.

Earlier that day, Burrell posted what appeared to be a suicide note on his social media.

"Nathan loved his country, loved his family and was a very caring guy," Walker told TMZ. "He was just in a bad place. He was very proud of being on 60 Days In, and he really cherished his time on that show."

60 Days In follows people who volunteer to be imprisoned in county jail under assumed identities for two months.

Burrell first appeared on the show during its third season. He was offered an extension into season 4 after establishing rapport with other inmates inside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

In late October, Burrell was charged with rape and multiple counts of assault, according to Michigan court records.

He was facing five felony charges — including criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder — and had been scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 9.

Prior to his appearance on 60 Days In, Burrell served as an active duty Marine from 2006 to 2010, completing two tours in Iraq, according to his profile on A&E's website. He continued to serve in the Reserves for three years before he was honorably discharged in 2013.

In 2014, Burrell received an associate's degree in criminal justice and law enforcement.

"Nate was disappointed that, while he was stationed in Iraq on one of his two combat tours, his older brother had been arrested and was facing prison time again," his profile reads. "He believes that the Criminal Justice System should be much tougher on criminals in order to dissuade them from returning, and he argues prisons should be more militaristic and less flexible when it comes to inmate liberties."

According to the network, Burrell aspired to be a law enforcement officer and volunteered to be incarcerated "to understand the people that he will be putting away and possibly find a way to connect with his brother and the community."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.