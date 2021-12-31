Former NFL Star Nate Burleson Reflects on Joining CBS Mornings as a Co-Host: It's 'Been Incredible'

Nate Burleson couldn't be more proud of his job!

While co-hosting CBS Mornings on Friday, the 40-year-old former NFL player reflected on joining the morning broadcast series earlier this year and spoke about how special the role is to him.

"I had a chance — an opportunity — to join you guys back in September, and it has been incredible," Burleson said to fellow co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.

"You know, I heard that starting a new job is like going to a new school in a new town, and I get to sit with a couple of straight-A students, cause you guys are really, really good at your jobs," he continued. "So thank you for leading the way and also making room at the cool kids' table."

King, 67, appreciated Burleson's remarks and noted that he "always brings his A-game," as Dokoupil, 41, agreed.

Back in August, CBS announced in a press release that Burleson would join the series as a co-host.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team at CBS This Morning. This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I look forward to the challenge of upholding the standard set by the legends who came before me," Burleson said in the release. "Life is about being ready for the right opportunities, and I have been preparing for this moment since my first day on television."

"Having a chance to inform, enhance or simply brighten up the morning for our viewers is an honor," he continued. "The sport of football and I will always be inextricably intertwined. I feel so fortunate to join CTM while continuing to play a role at the NFL Network, and of course, spending Sundays with the team on The NFL Today."

Ahead of his new post at CBS Mornings, Burleson appeared on the show as a guest host.

After playing football in college, Burleson joined the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He also later played for the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.