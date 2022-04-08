Natasha Lyonne Visits 1980s N.Y.C. in First Trailer for Russian Doll Season 2: 'I Broke Time'

"What is this? Some kind of '80s flash mob?" Natasha Lyonne's Nadia asks in the first trailer for season 2 of Netflix's Russian Doll, which takes the character back in time

Natasha Lyonne is bending more space and time for season 2 of Russian Doll.

Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming second installment of the sci-fi dramedy, which premieres April 20, showing Nadia Volvokov (Lyonne) stumble into another adventure, this one taking her back in time to 1980s New York City.

"What is this? Some kind of '80s flash mob?" Nadia asks as she wakes up on a graffiti-covered subway car, before realizing what decade she's really in.

The trailer also sees the return of Charlie Barnett as her time-warping companion Alan Zaveri. "The universe finally found something worse than death. I broke time," Nadia tells him. "Do I need to be worried?" Alan responds.

Nadia's journey involves a family's stolen gold, a jaunt to World War II and a visit to a psych ward, complete with returning costar Greta Lee as Maxine and Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy, who joins the cast with season 2.

Fans of the series will remember that season 1 saw Nadia stuck in an inexplicable time loop, continuously reliving her 36th birthday just to die at the end of the day and start all over. Although she finds solace in Alan, who's also stuck reliving the same day, their loop continues getting more and more bizarre until they can figure out how to stop it.

The show premiered in February 2019 and it was renewed for season 2 that June. It's since gone onto win three Emmy Awards out of 13 nominations, which included outstanding comedy series and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Lyonne, 43.

Lyonne, who also landed an outstanding writing for a comedy series nomination alongside co-creators Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, previously told PEOPLE it was "creatively affirming more than anything" to be recognized for their work.

"Frankly, this is the first show that I've really created and seen through from inception to color correction," she said in 2019. "The idea that this was well received instead of alienating for audiences, really makes me encouraged to continue along those lines to want to ask big questions about what it all means and what we're all doing here."