Natasha Lyonne's Hit Netflix Show Russian Doll Renewed for Season 2

The loop is starting over again.

The hit Netflix series Russian Doll has been renewed for a second season. The announcement was made at the CODE Conference in Arizona on Tuesday by star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne.

“Same show, just weirder,” said Lyonne of what fans can expect from the new season. “The character is a coder, so it would be appropriate to have this be the time and place to say, yes. So very much yes, I would love to do [a second season].”

Season 1 of Russian Doll followed Nadia (Lyonne) as she found herself caught in an endless loop of attending her own birthday party only to die at the end of the night. Each time she dies, the night restarts at the same exact moment.

Lyonne previously said the character of Nadia was loosely based on herself.

“I’m 100 percent in there and most definitely the architect of the whole thing,” Lyonne told The Hollywood Reporter. “At the same time, the question became — how do we cloak it in something? It’s not a one-woman show, so what would be the most fun way to tell you this story?”

Following the same format as season 1, Russian Doll will return with eight episodes. The series also starred Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, and Charlie Barnett.

A release date has yet to be announced.