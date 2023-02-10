Natasha Lyonne Reveals the Iconic Roles She Almost Had — Including 'Blossom' and 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'

The role of Six in the 1990s sitcom Blossom is among some of the major roles Natasha Lyonne nearly landed

By
Published on February 10, 2023 10:04 AM

Natasha Lyonne's acting career could have taken a very different path.

The Poker Face star revealed some of the iconic roles she nearly had while appearing on Watch What Happens Live Thursday. When host Andy Cohen asked her to "name one fellow actress who beat you out for a role that should have been yours," Lyonne, 43, said: "Gosh, there's a lot."

"I didn't get Six on Blossom," she continued. "I didn't get Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

After leaving everyone in shock, Lyonne continued, "Oh, hold on a second. I didn't get Curly Sue."

Natasha Lyonne visits SiriusXM Studios on January 31, 2023 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

For Cohen, Six was the role that stuck out the most. "I would have loved to see you as Six. What a reinterpretation of the part," Cohen, 54, said as Lyonne added, "You know, it's not too late."

The role of Six ended up going to Jenna Von Oÿ. She played the part from 1990 to 1995 five seasons.

Natasha Lyonne
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In the '90s, Lyonne put her acting attention elsewhere. She appeared in American Pie, Slums of Beverly Hills and But I'm a Cheerleader, among other projects. Lyonne became a household name after her role as Nicky Nichols on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, for which she received an Emmy nomination.

Since then, she's taken on a handful of other TV roles. Lyonne starred in Netflix's Russian Doll, which has aired two seasons so far. But her latest is the Peacock mystery Poker Face, in which Lyonne plays Charlie Cale — a casino host with a knack for knowing when someone is lying.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first six episodes of Poker Face are now streaming, with new episodes airing Thursdays on Peacock.

Related Articles
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega's Return to 'You' Is Still in Play as Creator Teases 'Any Character Who's Not Dead [Is] Fair Game'
Andy Cohen, Robyn Dixon
Robyn Dixon Grilled by Andy Cohen After Keeping Juan Dixon Relationship Woes Off 'RHOP'
Kate Chastain
Pregnant Kate Chastain Says She 'Wasn't Sure' Motherhood Would Happen for Her: 'I'm So Lucky'
hilary duff watch what happens live with andy cohen
Hilary Duff Has 'Come Clean': She Never Watched 'Laguna Beach', Even Though Her Song Is the Theme
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Says She'd Try Another 'Lizzie McGuire' Series After Canceled Reboot: 'I'm Optimistic'
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?
5883215r
Jennifer Coolidge's Best Movie & TV Roles: From Supporting Actress to Leading Lady
THE GOONIES, Jonathan Ke Quan (aka Ke Huy Quan), 1985. ©Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
'The Goonies' Cast: Where Are They Now?
serena williams; Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt! Serena Williams! 'Glass Onion' Casting Directors Break Down the Movie's Cameos
Golden Girls
An Unrivaled TV Queen: See Betty White's Most Iconic Television Roles Through the Years
The Office - Season 3
'The Office' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jerrod Carmichael Confronts Golden Globe Racism Scandal Head-On in Monologue: 'I'm Here Because I'm Black'
Ginny & Georgia
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Michael Consuelos
See Hollywood's 'Nepotism Babies' Side-by-Side with Their A-List Parents in Their Breakout Roles
da7lXv3Y
Kate Chastain Reacts to Captain Lee Rosbach's 'Below Deck' Exit: 'He Had a Great Run'
Betty White
Betty White's Life in Photos