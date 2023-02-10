Natasha Lyonne Reveals the Iconic Roles She Almost Had — Including 'Blossom' and 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'

Natasha Lyonne's acting career could have taken a very different path.

The Poker Face star revealed some of the iconic roles she nearly had while appearing on Watch What Happens Live Thursday. When host Andy Cohen asked her to "name one fellow actress who beat you out for a role that should have been yours," Lyonne, 43, said: "Gosh, there's a lot."

"I didn't get Six on Blossom," she continued. "I didn't get Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

After leaving everyone in shock, Lyonne continued, "Oh, hold on a second. I didn't get Curly Sue."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

For Cohen, Six was the role that stuck out the most. "I would have loved to see you as Six. What a reinterpretation of the part," Cohen, 54, said as Lyonne added, "You know, it's not too late."

The role of Six ended up going to Jenna Von Oÿ. She played the part from 1990 to 1995 five seasons.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In the '90s, Lyonne put her acting attention elsewhere. She appeared in American Pie, Slums of Beverly Hills and But I'm a Cheerleader, among other projects. Lyonne became a household name after her role as Nicky Nichols on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, for which she received an Emmy nomination.

Since then, she's taken on a handful of other TV roles. Lyonne starred in Netflix's Russian Doll, which has aired two seasons so far. But her latest is the Peacock mystery Poker Face, in which Lyonne plays Charlie Cale — a casino host with a knack for knowing when someone is lying.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first six episodes of Poker Face are now streaming, with new episodes airing Thursdays on Peacock.