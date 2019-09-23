Five Years Strong: A Brief History of Natasha Lyonne & Fred Armisen's Relationship

Stepping out at Netflix’s post-Emmy celebration at the Chateau Marmont in 2014, Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen “shared kisses and were very cozy together,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time.

The Orange Is the New Black star mingled with her costars at the bash — including Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and Laverne Cox — but Armisen was constantly by her side. Reps for the couple didn’t return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Two years later, though, they were still going strong at the Emmy Awards (right) — and left the show in a hearse.