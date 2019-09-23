Five Years Strong: A Brief History of Natasha Lyonne & Fred Armisen's Relationship

The couple was first linked at a pre-Emmys party in 2014
By Kate Hogan
September 23, 2019 12:04 AM

Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP

Stepping out at Netflix’s post-Emmy celebration at the Chateau Marmont in 2014, Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen “shared kisses and were very cozy together,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time.

The Orange Is the New Black star mingled with her costars at the bash — including Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and Laverne Cox — but Armisen was constantly by her side. Reps for the couple didn’t return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Two years later, though, they were still going strong at the Emmy Awards (right) — and left the show in a hearse

In a September 2019 interview with Glamour, Lyonne — here with Armisen at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards — recalled her first meeting with Armisen, who was introduced to her by pal Maya Rudolph.

“I was going through a rocky road, as we know,” she said of what she called her “Grey Gardens phase.” She admits she doesn’t actually remember the meeting, though Armisen does. “I pulled out a copy of [Legs McNeil’s oral history] Please Kill Me, autographed it, and was like, ‘Welcome, kid. Fred — what a name. Happy birthday. Enjoy the book,’ ” she said. “He still has it.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Though the two frequently celebrate each other on their respective Instagram accounts, it’s on red carpets where they really shine (and are most often seen). For the 2018 Emmy Awards, Armisen donned faux fangs, and Lyonne played up her role in their Dracula-inspired moment.

They also collaborate on-screen: both have appeared on Big Mouth, and she guested several times on his series Portlandia.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Armisen was up for a best comedy album Grammy at the 2019 awards for his special Standup for Drummers. And at the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons, Lyonne was by her boyfriend’s side.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The next day, the pair hit the show. Though they don’t say much about their relationship, in a 2016 interview with Vulture, Armisen — divorced from Elisabeth Moss — said that now, “I’m trying to be less selfish. I want to give more than I’m used to giving.”

Charley Gallay/Getty

In 2019 the pair made the rounds on the pre-Emmys party circuit, popping by the Netflix Creative Arts Emmy afterparty at Hotel Figueroa in L.A. Lyonne’s latest hits — Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll — are both on the streaming service.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The next weekend, the pair hung with Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore at the Thirteenth Annual Evening Before The Emmys Benefiting MPTF at Craft in Century City. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

And in their latest outing, they stepped out for the 2019 Emmy Awards, where Lyonne was nominated three times for her series Russian Doll — for writing, acting and the series itself.

