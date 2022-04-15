Natasha Lyonne Confirms Split from Fred Armisen: 'We're Still Talking All the Time'

While discussing the long-awaited second season of her Russian Doll series with The Hollywood Reporter , the 43-year-old actress opened up about her bond with Armisen — and confirmed their split.

"I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool," she continued. "We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we're still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn't like a swimming pool. It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you've got to get your laps — I'm like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer."