Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne can add Twitter breakout to her list of accomplishments!

The Russian Doll star and creator, 40, caught Twitter’s attention at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night as she cheered on her friends and fellow actors.

What was making waves? Her distinctive clapping, which was reminiscent of Nicole Kidman‘s clapping at the 2017 Academy Awards.

“Natasha Lyonne clapping that’s it that’s the tweet,” one person wrote.

Gilbert Cruz, a New York Times editor, tweeted that “every clap is like a snowflake.”

Another user playfully wrote: “I feel like Natasha Lyonne just learned to clap 5 minutes before the broadcast. #Emmys.”

A third tweeted:”You did this on purpose to achieve gif status didn’t you @nlyonne,” while a fourth wrote, “Natasha Lyonne’s clapping tonight… I will think about nothing else for a week. #Emmys.”

RELATED: Natasha Lyonne Reveals Why She Almost Turned Down American Pie— and It Wasn’t Due to the Sex

Natasha Lyonne’s clapping tonight… I will think about nothing else for a week. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/HcYc35I0MQ — Jess Sardella (@jessnatale) September 23, 2019

every clap is like a snowflake pic.twitter.com/WslrlXXgVs — Gilbert Cruz (@gilbertcruz) September 23, 2019

I feel like Natasha Lyonne just learned to clap 5 minutes before the broadcast. #Emmys — Kris Calabrese (@krisjocal) September 23, 2019

My forever mood is Natasha Lyonne clapping in her gold blouse at the Emmys — nicole steinberg (@nicolebrett) September 23, 2019

natasha lyonne clapping that's it that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/jSzKW9AyEj — 🤡 (@suckitnichols) September 23, 2019

I’m assuming someone is making a montage of Natasha Lyonne clapping so I don’t have to do it. #Emmys — Carol Hartsell (@carolrhartsell) September 23, 2019

Lyonne has starred in Orange Is the New Black as well as the Netflix hit Russian Doll, which follows a woman who is mysteriously reliving the same night over and over. It was nominated for 13 Emmys.

In July, the actress told PEOPLE she was “in awe” that her show was nominated so many times. It has also been renewed for a second season.

“It’s creatively affirming more than anything to know how hard we worked and how scary it was to dive into the deep end on the show,” she said.

Image zoom Natasha Lyonne at the 2019 Emmy Awards Fox

Lyonne was nominated for lead actress in a comedy as well as for writing for a comedy alongside co-creators Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler. She ultimately lost out to Phoebe Waller-Bridge in both categories.

“Frankly, this is the first show that I’ve really created and seen through from inception to color correction,” she said. “The idea that this was well-received instead of alienating for audiences, really makes me encouraged to continue along those lines to want to ask big questions about what it all means and what we’re all doing here.”

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.