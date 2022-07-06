Natasha Bure Shuts Down Misconceptions She Gets Roles Because of Famous Mom Candace Cameron Bure

"I work hard for everything that I do, and I'm out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true," Natasha Bure said

Natasha Bure comes from a famous family — but it doesn't mean she hasn't put in the work to get to where she is today.

During an interview with the TODAY show, the actress addressed the misconceptions that her famous mom Candace Cameron Bure is the reason she's succeeded in booking acting roles.

"A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it's from her. Or it's given to me or it's handed to me, and it's honestly quite literally the opposite," said Natasha, 23.

"I work hard for everything that I do, and I'm out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true," she continued. "So I think that's one misconception that's a little bit frustrating to see."

Natasha said it's "a struggle" being a working actor.

"I am honestly just like every other person out there, and I'm just trying to stay on the grind and do my best and continue to keep all the acting chops constantly at work," she said. "It's difficult for sure. I grind, but I'm grateful for any opportunity that I get and I'm just trying to work my hardest to get to where I want to be."

The rising star's first credited role came in 2011 on the TV series Make It or Break It, on which Candace, 46, previously starred. She has since gone on to nab roles across film and television, including Home Sweet Home and Faith, Hope & Love.

Last year, Natasha starred opposite Heather Locklear in Lifetime's Don't Sweat the Small Stuff. The project, in which Natasha played Locklear's daughter, featured Meghan McCain as an executive producer.

Natasha told PEOPLE previously detailed her experiences growing up in a famous family, telling PEOPLE that "the misconception is that everything is handed to you, or that you don't have to work for what you get."

"I personally feel like I have been experiencing that from when I was super little," she continued. "Whether it would be if I would get casted in a school play or something, I had people and friends that would say, 'Oh, it's just because her mom got her the role,' or things like that."

Natasha affirmed that she's "so far removed" from her parents. "They wish that they were more involved, which is actually something we joke about all the time."

Even though she's in the same industry as her mother, Natasha said she has aspirations to "do a lot of different stuff" than the Full House alum.