Natasha Bure Talks Misconceptions About Growing Up in a Famous Household: 'I Work for Everything'

"I'm hustling on my own," the actress tells PEOPLE of the biggest misconception about her life as the daughter of TV star Candace Cameron Bure and NHL vet Valeri Bure

ORINDA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Natasha Bure attends the world premiere of the Lifetime original movie 'Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story" at the Orinda Theatre on October 14, 2021 in Orinda, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images)

Natasha Bure is getting real about growing up in a famous household.

While promoting the RomaDrama Live! event, the Hallmark actress spoke to PEOPLE and revealed the biggest misconception about her life as the daughter of two very successful public figures.

Her mom Candace Cameron Bure is best known for her role as D.J. Tanner on Full House and its spinoff Fuller House, while her dad Valeri Bure formerly played for the NHL. In addition to Natasha, the couple share sons, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20.

Opening up about her childhood, Natasha, 23, tells PEOPLE, "the misconception is that everything is handed to you, or that you don't have to work for what you get."

"I personally feel like I have been experiencing that from when I was super little," she continues. "Whether it would be if I would get casted in a school play or something, I had people and friends that would say, 'Oh, it's just because her mom got her the role,' or things like that."

Natasha, who recently starred in Hallmark's Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder, says the reality of her life is actually quite "the opposite."

"My parents are so far removed from my life," she explains. "They wish that they were more involved, which is actually something we joke about all the time."

"I would say that I work for everything that I get, and I'm hustling on my own, and I have a completely separate life from my parents, or from anyone, really," she adds.

Natasha also shared how people are often quick to jump to conclusions or make assumptions when a person happens to work in the same industry as a family member or parent.

"Obviously, for me, that's my mom," she says. "We are in the same industry, although eventually, I would love to do a lot of different stuff than what she does."

"I think people easily compare you, and then just think that you're fed into this lane, in this avenue, and it's honestly quite the opposite," she affirms. "So, it can be frustrating at times, but at the end of the day, I know what I work for, I know what I'm doing and that's really all that matters."

The event will be held from June 24 to 26 in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the aim to connect celebrities, who are primarily known for their roles in romantic dramas and seasonal programming, with their fans.

"It's a convention, basically, where they're bringing [together] authors, actors, screenwriters, and you're basically having a super fun fan experience, where fans can come and take pictures, do meet and greets, panels, things like that," Natasha says of the event. "I'm really excited to just meet everybody and be there, connect with different folks, and it's going to be super fun."

With over half a million followers on her social media platforms, Natasha is on her path to forging a career of her own in Hollywood. However, Natasha notes utilizing her influence for a good cause is much more important to her.

"I just honestly try to use my platform to speak positively about different things and share my life authentically," she says. "If I can help anybody, whether that be a younger girl I could be a bigger sister to, just in any way, shape, or form, that's to me what's most important."