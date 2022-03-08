Natasha Bedingfield Announced as Host of Upcoming The Masked Singer National Tour: 'So Excited'

The highly anticipated tour is set to kick off on May 28, and will make stops in 50 cities across North America before coming to a close on July 30

Natasha Bedingfield is headed back to The Masked Singer — but this time, she's joining the national tour!

On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter was announced as the host of the upcoming Masked Singer National Tour, which is set to make stops in 50 cities across North America this summer.

The news comes after Bedingfield, 40, competed on season 6 of the Fox hit series, where she impressed fans and judges with her vocal chops as "Pepper."

"My time on The Masked Singer was such a thrilling challenge and a unique way to get good music across to a wide audience," Bedingfield said in a statement. "The quality of The Masked Singer's production is unmatched and I'm so excited to carry that into what will be unlike any other touring experience I've had."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the singer added of her new gig, "I'm so excited that I get to come back, in some way ... Singing live, it just really flows for me. It's just a real joy, and with The Masked Singer, the whole team is so much fun."

Bedingfield made her solo debut in 2004 with her critically acclaimed album, Unwritten.

The Grammy-nominated singer has since released three other studio albums, selling over 14 million copies worldwide for her hits such as "Unwritten," "These Words," "Pocketful of Sunshine," "Single," and "Love Like This".

Bedingfield has also made a name for herself as a songwriter, collaborating with various artists including Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Sean Kingston, Brandy, Rascal Flatts, Lifehouse and Lang Lang.

The Masked Singer National Tour is scheduled to kick off in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 28. The tour will make stops in 50 cities across North America, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Ontario, Canada, before coming to a close in Las Vegas on July 30.

Fans of all ages are to sure to have a memorable experience as they get the chance to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage. Along with Bedingfield's "Pepper," previous fan-favorite Masked Singer characters will also appear on tour, including "Queen of Hearts", "Taco", "Alien", "Robot", "Baby", "Monster" and season 7's "Thingamabob."

Surprise celebrity guests and new performances are also expected to take the stage at each tour stop. Similar to the show, the local celebrity will perform in a disguise before the audience is given the chance to decipher the clues and guess the star's identity.