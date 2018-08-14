Total Divas' Natalya Neidhart Mourns Dad Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart: He 'Was Always a Fighter'

Total Divas star Natalya Neidhart is grieving the loss of her father, wrestling legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

Jim’s death was announced Monday morning. He was 63, and his cause of death is not publicly known.

“I can’t put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad,” Natalya tweeted . “He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family. My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person. There was no one like him! I’m just gonna miss him so much. We are going to hold all of the moments we had with him close to our hearts forever and never let them go. I promise to keep your memory alive. We love you so much, Daddy!”

She concluded by thanking fans “for the outpouring of thoughts and prayers.”

“It’s meant to much to us,” she said on behalf of her family.

She’s also been responding to people sharing their memories of her dad on social media.

Jim began his pro-wrestling career in 1979 after playing preseason NFL games with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. He was trained by the legendary Stu Hart. He joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1985, where he teamed up with Bret “Hitman” Hart as one-half of the Hart Foundation. Together, they won the Tag Team Championship twice. He last wrestled in the WWE in 2007.

In February 2010, Neidhart was inducted into the Legends Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Neidhart is survived by his wife Ellie and their three daughters: Jennifer, Kristen and Natalie, with whom he regularly appeared on E!’s Total Divas.