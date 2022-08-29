Natalie Portman TV Series Paused After Alleged Extortion Threats by Baltimore Locals Who 'Brandished a Gun'

Police are investigating alleged threats by locals on the set of Natalie Portman's upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Lady in the Lake

By
Published on August 29, 2022 04:48 PM
StarTracks Natalie Portman
Photo: Sipa USA

Natalie Portman's latest project hit a scary roadblock over the weekend.

The 41-year-old actress is currently starring in upcoming Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, but filming in Baltimore was halted on Friday after local residents described by The Baltimore Banner as drug dealers threatened producers on set around 4 p.m. and pulled out a gun before demanding $50,000, according to a police statement received by the outlet.

Baltimore Police Department spokesperson James Moses told the outlet that "the leaders of the production decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after they found another location."

Though Baltimore City Police department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, Sharon Liggins — the Senior Vice president of Endeavor Content, which produces the show — issued a statement to PEOPLE.

"Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing," read the statement.

"The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured," it continued. "Production will resume with increased security measures going forward."

Liggins also expressed gratitude to the city of Baltimore: "It has been a privilege filming Lady in the Lake in Baltimore, working with its vibrant community across many areas. Our thanks and appreciation to the City of Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore Film Office, Maryland Film Office and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support as we continue production in the great City of Baltimore and surrounding communities."

Portman has not publicly commented on the ordeal.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the Thor: Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in [Hollywood], California on June 23, 2022.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Portman stars alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi's Moses Ingram in the Apple TV+ limited series Lady in the Lake, from creator and director Alma Har'el stars .

Taking place in 1960s Baltimore, the series adapts Laura Lippman's 2019 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name and follows Portman's housewife Maddie Schwartz as she attempts to reinvent her life as an journalist. As she investigates an unsolved murder, Maddie crosses paths with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, multiple jobs and a passionate commitment to social justice.

No release date has been set for Lady in the Lake as production resumes.

Related Articles
JUSTIFIED, Timothy Olyphant in 'Cash Game' (Season 6, Episode 2, aired January 27, 2015).
'Justified' Revival Faces Second Scary Incident After Incendiary Device Is Hurled onto Set: Report
JUSTIFIED, Timothy Olyphant in 'The Bird Has Flown'
'Justified' Revival Series Halts Filming After a Shooting Occurs Near Set: Report
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Heads Out in L.A., Plus Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum, Jennifer Hudson and More
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
Halyna Hutchins
Halyna Hutchins Was One of Few Crew Members to Stay Behind on 'Rust' Set Following Reported Walkout
grey's anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' Crew Member Sues LAPD for $20M, Alleging Unlawful Racial Profiling Led to False Arrest, Assault
Nicole Kidman Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Kiss in Paris, Plus Cardi B, Prince William and More
Halyna Hutchins
Halyna Hutchins Stayed on 'Rust' Set After Walkout Because She Felt a 'Responsibility' for Everyone Else's Job
Joel Souza; Alec Baldwin
Joel Souza Released from Hospital Following Accidental Shooting Involving Alec Baldwin
Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Team Up in N.Y.C., Plus Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore and More
Miley Cyrus
The Cyrus Family Takes Broadway, Plus Tom Cruise, Rita Moreno, Adriana Lima and More
Halyna Hutchins
Halyna Hutchins Dead at 42: Hollywood Reacts to Cinematographer Killed in Accidental Shooting on 'Rust' Set
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 13: Cast members The Vivienne, Shea Couleé, Trinity The Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change and Raja of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 7 attend RuPaul's DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage)
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Royalty Convenes in L.A., Plus, Jesse Williams, Woody Harrelson, and More
Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Nick Cannon, Maya Hawke and More
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere after party at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
'Stranger Things' Happens Upon New York, Plus, Selena Gomez, Meek Mill, and More