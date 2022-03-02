The 90 Day Fiancé star gave followers a heart-wrenching update about her friends as Russia continues its invasion of her native country

Natalie Mordovtseva Says Mom Escaped Ukraine But Friends Still in the Country Believe 'They Gonna Die'

Natalie Mordovtseva is giving fans an update about her family and friends as the war in her native country of Ukraine rages on.

"My mom is safe from today morning, she made it to Europe with some other families," the 90 Day Fiancé star, 37, wrote in an Instagram Story posted on Monday, about her mother who also appeared on the reality show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although the star told fans her mom had escaped the war-torn region, she revealed that her friends are still there and they fear for their lives, writing, "Unfortunately, my all friends are locked at that hell..every night they telling me that they gonna die. I'm suffering with me people 🥺🇺🇦🙏"

Natalie Mordovtseva Credit: Natalie Mordovtseva/INSTAGRAM

Mordovtseva, who viewers were first introduced to on season 7 of the long-running TLC show, is one of the latest Ukrainian celebs to give followers an update on the devastating invasion of their home country.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Dancing with the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy has been using his Instagram Stories to share his harrowing experience of being stuck in Kyiv as Russian began its invasion, telling followers over the course of multiple days that he was preparing to head to a bomb shelter, had gotten arrested, and had escaped Ukraine on a train headed to Poland.

On Tuesday, Chmerkovskiy, 42, revealed that he had finally made it to the Ukraine-Poland border after detailing his "traumatizing" experience getting there.

"AT first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I'm a big man with nothing but a backpack it's TRAUMATIZING," the father of one wrote.

"Currently, I'm in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11) which usually is only occupied by maximum of 3 people. There's usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It's sweaty and claustrophobic," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Maks Chmerkovskiy Says He's Reached Poland After Leaving Ukraine by Train

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country was invaded on Feb. 24, with forces moving from the north, south and east. Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has pleaded for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine," President Joe Biden said as the invasion began in force in February.