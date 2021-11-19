In October, Natalie Morales announced that she was leaving the network after 22 years for a "new adventure"

Natalie Morales Says an Emotional Goodbye to the Today Show: It Was an 'Honor'

Natalie Morales is saying her final goodbye.

The Today Show host marked her final day at NBC on Friday after more than two decades with the network. Before signing off on the Today show for the final time, Morales became emotional while reflecting on her time with the news organization.

"Dear viewers... From the minute I stepped in front of the camera and into your living rooms, I knew it was an honor to be part of your morning tradition, the most sacred time," Morales, 49, read on the show. "With you, I've had a front seat to moments that captured our hearts, moments I will forever cherish as I witnessed history."

Last month, Morales announced that she was leaving the network after 22 years for a "new adventure." She was a Today correspondent for 15 years.

"I traveled the country with some of America's leaders and covered the most incredible stories — like the rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped underground for 69 days. Together we witnessed a miracle," she said. "I have enjoyed two royal weddings and held court in London awaiting the first royal birth in decades. Events forever on my highlight reel."

Morales continued: "So many extraordinary people touched our lives, trusting us with their awe-inspiring journeys."

Near the end of the message, Morales told viewers "you and my Today family have given me a place I will forever call home" and thanked them for "all those morning and the lifetime of memories we now share."

After the show, Morales shared photos with her now-former co-anchors on Instagram. She posted selfies with her "soul sister" Savannah Guthrie and with Maria Shriver and Hoda Kotb. "I will miss these faces," she wrote.

Though Morales is expected to continue appearing on Dateline as a correspondent until the end of the year, Morales has since joined The Talk as the newest co-host. She made her debut on Oct. 11.