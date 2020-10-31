Natalie Morales Joins Dateline Full-Time as an Official Correspondent

Natalie Morales will keep her role as West Coast anchor for Today in addition to her new role on Dateline

Natalie Morales has a new gig!

Morales, 48, is joining Dateline, NBC announced Friday, as an official correspondent.

The West Coast Today Show anchor will now report alongside Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz and Dennis Murphy — all who welcomed her to the team with a video shared on Twitter — full-time.

"Hi everybody, Lester Holt here, and I get to break some big Dateline news. You ready? Our new correspondent is Natalie — yes, that Natalie," Holt, 61, began the video.

"Natalie Morales, you remember her. She's done a lot of work with us in the past, and now she'll be joining us full-time," the journalist continued. "We are so thrilled. So join me and all of our correspondents in welcoming Natalie Morales to the team."

Canning, 47, said that she's "so excited" to be working with Morales, not only because of her fellow journalist's talent, but because "she happens to be a really good friend of mine."

"This is going to be so much fun," Canning said. "I'm just honestly so excited. Natalie, I wish you all the best and all the luck, and we can't wait for you to join the team."

"Hey, Nat, it's Murphy here. I think you know what a big fan I am of you and your work, so this is nothing but great news for us. Welcome home," added Murphy, 74. "Like the song said, Natalie, it's nice to have you back where you belong."

"Hello Natalie, welcome to Dateline. We're very happy to have you," Morrison, 73, began his welcome message. "Josh will try to tell you strange stories. The one thing, the one rule about Dateline," Morrison warned, "pay no attention to Josh."

Finally, Mankiewicz, 65, added, "so great that you're here. If you could take over washing Keith's car on Wednesdays, then I could still do it on Mondays and Tuesdays and then everybody else can keep their regular day."

"Oh, and by the way," Mankiewicz said, continuing the joke, "he has those spinner rims and that always takes me a lot longer, just FYI. Oh, and welcome to Dateline."

The video concluded with a cutout of Morales joining cutouts of the other correspondents.

Morales — who will keep her role at Today in addition to the new job — joins Dateline about a year and a half after exiting Access Hollywood.