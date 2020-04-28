Natalie Dormer Reflects on Game of Thrones and Her Character Margaery Tyrell's Brutal Ending

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Natalie Dormer's Game of Thrones character went out with a bang — literally.

In an interview with Variety, the actress reflected on playing Margaery Tyrell on the hit HBO series, who, as fans know, met her brutal ending when she was bombed to death in season 6, thanks to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Having learned of her fate a year in advance, Dormer, 38, had time to make peace with Margaery's death.

"I was ever so grateful that I was with Jonathan [Pryce who played the High Sparrow]," she said. "To have such a partner for my last scene was really a gift."

And Dormer, who is now starring in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, looks back fondly on her five seasons on the epic show.

"I got the golden ticket, the perfect length of time," she said. "I watched season 1 as a fan, came in the second season, did a good solid five years just as the show had this incredible explosion, and then I got out in time to watch the end and sit on the couch again."

RELATED: Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and More Epic Scripted Shows to Binge While Coronavirus Distancing

As for the series finale, which aired last year to mixed reviews from fans?

"I think [creators] Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] had an almost impossible task in wrapping up the show," Dormer said. "And by the very nature of the sheer quantity of storylines and characters, they had to start wrapping up around season 6, which they did with the Tyrells and other beloved characters."

"It was almost going to be the impossible task, I think, regardless of what they had done, to satisfy a third act for everyone in the time that they had," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Nathalie Emmanuel Calls Game of Thrones One of the 'Greatest Experiences' of Her Life

Last month, Emilia Clarke also reflected on the show's controversial conclusion, which saw her character Daenerys Targareyn descend into tyranny as the Mad Queen, massacring a whole city before meeting her abrupt end at the hands of her nephew-slash-lover, Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Isaac Hempstead Wright's character Bran Stark prevailed as King, and Jon Snow was sent back to the Night's Watch, heading off beyond The Wall in the finale's closing scene.

Clarke, 33, admitted in an interview with The Sunday Times that she "felt" for her beloved character in light of her tragic downfall.

"Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn't have to deal with something?" she said with a laugh. "He got away with murder — literally."

She also said she agreed the final season could have been "spun ... out for a little longer."

"It was all about the set pieces," she said. "I think the sensational nature of the show was, possibly, given a huge amount of airtime because that's what makes sense."