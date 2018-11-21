Game of Thrones Alum Natalie Dormer Splits from Fiancé Anthony Bryne

Natalie Dormer and fiancé Anthony Byrne have ended their engagement.

The Games of Thrones alum and Byrne called it quits earlier this summer after 11 years together, it was revealed in an interview with the New Statesman.

According to the magazine, “they’ve parted ways since promoting the film [In Darkness] this summer.”

A rep for Dormer did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While the reason for their split remains unclear, the actress, 36, previously opened up to PEOPLE about the challenges the couple faced while working together on the indie thriller In Darkness.

“It’s tough!” Dormer said. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been in a writing room but I wouldn’t recommend it with your other half.”

Byrne directed and Dormer starred; both served as co-writers and producers.

Bryne also spoke honestly about the strain working together put on their relationship.

“Well, we learned quickly, but we didn’t learn from our mistakes,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Because we didn’t have an office or anything, we were in our own home writing, and then it would all kick off because we would disagree about something fundamentally or I would be a pain in the a– and I would challenge Nat, or myself. It’s very easy to go, ‘Oh, don’t worry about that, it’s going to be fine,’ and you have to police that and in doing so you end up being the bad guy and end up having massive arguments.”

Dormer and Bryne first met on the set of The Tudors in 2007 and started dating shortly after. The pair got engaged in 2011 when Bryne proposed to her on a boat in India.

“We were on a lake in the middle of nowhere…He’ll probably kill me actually, he’s very private,” she told The Independent at the time.