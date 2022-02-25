Natalie Confronts Shaina Over Drama with Shayne in Upcoming Love Is Blind Season 2 Cast Reunion

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from season 2 of Love Is Blind.

The second season of Love Is Blind is not over yet!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Netflix has announced that all of the season 2 couples will meet as a group on a reunion episode, set to premiere on Friday, March 4.

Of the six couples who got engaged in the pods on the 10-episode season, five of them made it to the altar in Friday's final episode: Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez and Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen.

Next week, each of the six couples will appear in a fiery sit-down with one another — including a confrontation between Natalie, 29, and Shaina Hurley, who also developed feelings for Shayne in the pods.

Love Is Blind Credit: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

For the last three weeks, Netflix has fed fans a steady diet of reality romance as 30 men and women searched for love without first seeing their suitors. This season, five couples were tasked with the difficult decision of whether to get married and prove if love is truly blind after forming a connection in the pods.

Of the five couples that made it to the altar, only two chose to tie the knot: Danielle, 29, and Nick, 36; and Iyanna, 27, and Jarrette, 32. A sixth couple — Shaina, 32, and Kyle Abrams, 29, — split before the big day.

Prior to the season 2 finale, which premiered on Friday, Natalie told Entertainment Tonight that she "had no idea" that her former fiancé Shayne, 32, had a connection with Shaina in the pods.

Natalie Lee Shayne Jansen Love Is Blind Credit: Netflix © 2022

"I just thought he was talking to other women. It was still early on, but after that, I didn't know they had a connection, no," Natalie confessed. She then recalled Shaina calling her after a trip to Mexico "just to check in and she asked how Shayne and I were doing."

"It was girl talk," Natalie told ET. "She told me about the things that were happening with Kyle as well. She just said, 'If Shayne and you don't work out, I have a friend who's interested. He's a millionaire and I showed him your Instagram profile, so if you're interested, he's available.'"

Though she initially found the comment "weird," Natalie said she brushed it off "because I didn't know the connection she had with Shayne."

Love is Blind season 2 Credit: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

"Looking back, now I see where it was an inappropriate comment on her end," Natalie continued, later adding, "I didn't understand it at the time. And I was like, 'She doesn't know us. I think she just said it out of the blue.' But now I understand why he was irritated by that comment."

During a cast bonfire, Shaina also questioned Natalie's connection with Shayne. But Natalie does not understand where the animosity came from, or what her intentions ultimately were.

"I haven't had the conversation with her about it in terms of where her anger came from or why she called my relationship fraudulent or fake," Natalie told ET. "But I didn't know the extent of that conversation until I saw the show. That was a surprise for me."

Love is Blind season 2 Credit: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

When confronting Shaina over the phone about her comments, Natalie claimed that she "was dishonest" to her. However, Shaina told ET that she "definitely" apologized.

"That was very petty for me to say," she explained, adding, "I should have never questioned their relationship because I wasn't there behind closed doors." Shaina also told ET that her comments were not made in an effort to get Shayne back.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"It was not fair of me to drag what was going on with me internally and putting it onto them. It's a huge regret," Shaina said. "I should have never said that. I've apologized, and I wish them nothing but the best."