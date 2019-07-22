Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Hit the Red Carpet in Italy

From the Upside Down to across the pond!

On Sunday, real-life and onscreen Stranger Things couple, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, hit the red carpet together at the 2019 Giffoni Film Festival in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy.

Heaton, 25, looked debonair in a dark-gray suit with pinstripes, a cream-colored shirt underneath and black shoes, while Dyer, 22, rocked a red-and-green floral, Dolce and Gabbana midi dress, which featured white, lace trim and red flower-like buttons.

The actress topped off her look with red lipstick that perfectly matched her frock, while her long, brown hair was styled in loose curls. Dyer accessorized the ensemble with a pair of ornate, red Mary Jane heels that featured jeweled straps.

Image zoom Charlie Heaton (L) and Natalia Dyer Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Image zoom Charlie Heaton (L) and Natalia Dyer Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

RELATED: Still Together! Stranger Things Stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Step Out Amid Split Rumors

Dyer and Heaton — who first sparkled dating rumors after being snapped at Los Angeles International Airport together in January 2017 — are known for their roles as Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers, respectively, on the hit Netflix series.

Aside from navigating an often-complicated romantic relationship, the two teens regularly team up to help their younger siblings and their friends, uncover the mysteries of the Upside Down and the evil Mind Flayer that hails from it.

Image zoom Charlie Heaton (L) and Natalia Dyer Vincenzo Landi/IPA/Shutterstock

The sci-fi horror saga dropped its third season earlier this month, which broke records by turning out the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first days. According to viewer data, 40.7 million member accounts tuned into the new season after its Fourth of July release.

Image zoom Natalia Dyer (L) and Charlie Heaton Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix

RELATED VIDEO: Stranger Things Season 3 Breaks Netflix Viewership Record

The famous pair are notoriously private about their real-life relationship, though they recently opened up about their star-studded lives on PEOPLE Now and talked about about what it was like to work together on the famous series. Heaton joked that they sometimes get “confused” between their own relationship and their characters’ romance.

In a conversation with Refinery29, Dyer revealed that it’s “an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with” after “long days” on set together with her British actor boyfriend.

“It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before,” she added. “There’s that sense of who knows if you’ll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this.”

But of her personal life, Dyer explained that it’s “something important” she holds close to her heart: “With my family, with my friends, I really like to keep it for me.”