Nashville Finale Teaser: Will Rayna James Really Return from the Dead?

Hold onto your cowgirl boots, everybody, because the first glimpse at the series finale for CMT’s Nashville is in, and it looks like we’re in for one dramatic last ride on this little rodeo of a show.

The teaser begins with Zach Wells (Cameron Scoggins), Deacon Claybourne (Charles Esten) and Alannah (Rainee Blake) storming into Brad Maitland (Jeffrey Nordling)’s office to demand that he sell them a bunch of “shiny new records” right then and there … or else. The exec’s expression belies the fact that he has not been anticipating their request, so we can probably expect that conversation to go over like a lead balloon.

Deacon has bigger things to worry about, of course, like whether his daughter Daphne (Maisy Stella) is going to actually take home the inaugural title of Nashville’s Next Champion.

Meanwhile, Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) will have a brutal heart-to-heart with Avery (Jonathan Jackson) in which she reminds him that he is not her husband anymore, despite that touching moment when they bonded in the hospital, amid little Cadence’s terrifying brush with pneumonia.

Of course, the moment everyone’s going to be looking forward to most is the potential return of Rayna James (Connie Britton), who died in the show’s fifth season but might just make a comeback for the series’ final stand.

CMT

In one particularly disorienting moment of the teaser, Deacon is shown sitting on a bed as a blurry figure in a satin robe comes into view with a strikingly similar silhouette and demeanor as the late Rayne James. As he asks himself, “Is this real?” we, too, have to wonder how she might come back into the picture one last time, before the curtain drops on Nashville.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long. Nashville‘s series finale will airJuly 26 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.