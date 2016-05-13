Nashville Could Find a New Home After Cancellation

Nashville may not have taken its final bow.

Though ABC canceled the music drama after four seasons Thursday, Entertainment Weekly‘s James Hibberd reports that Nashville studio Lionsgate is hoping the show can live on.

“We’re looking for a new home. We never give up on a great show,” Lionsgate television group chairman Kevin Beggs wrote in an email to staff.

EW reports that Hulu would be an obvious choice for a potential new home for the series, which starred Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere, though a cable network like CMT or outlets such as DirecTV and Epix could also be contenders.

Following the cancelation, series stars took to social media to share their their gratitude toward the fans.

“To the amazing friends and family who are Nashville, to the cast and crew, and most of all to the fans…I’d just like to say it’s been my honor to be a part of this world, to live in it and breathe it in and try to replicate it,” Britton wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes we were more successful than others. But the place of Nashville in my heart is deep and permanent. I am grateful for the hard work and faith of so many who dedicated themselves to creating and supporting this show. And I am forever changed for the better. Thanks for the music.”

I'm so thankful I was a part of a special show; I wish it was handled with more care. thank you to every fan who kept us going #Nashville — Aubrey Peeples (@aubreypeeples) May 13, 2016

#Nashville will be so cherished by so many… Trying to wrap my head around it… @Nashville_ABC — Chris Carmack (@RealCarmack) May 12, 2016

With a heavy heart, I thank all our incredible fans for all of your love, huge thanks to the city of Nashville. See you on down the road. — Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) May 12, 2016

So grateful to so many for the dream that has been #Nashville. Not always easy to be Deacon. But to play him? An absolute joy and an honor. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) May 13, 2016

On SiriusXM’s Storme Warren Show, star Chip Esten called the cancellation “bittersweet.”

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/263950185" params="visual=true&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

“My heart is deeply thankful and goes out to so many of the crew, who are absolute locals,” Esten said. “We gave a lot, but they gave more. I couldn’t even give them enough praise.”