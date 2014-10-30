Close-Up Footage of NASA Antares Rocket Explosion (VIDEO)

Tuesday’s big news in space exploration was that the NASA Antares rocket, an unmanned spacecraft due to bring supplies to the International Space Station, exploded shortly after its takeoff from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

“There has been a vehicle anomaly,” Orbital Sciences, the contractor supplying the rocket, Tweeted, later issuing a statement to say: “The vehicle suffered a catastrophic failure.”

This video, shot by Brian Barrett Photography, shows the rocket exploding into a ball of flames and crashing into the ground. Its sound can be heard in the video.

The explosion of the 140-foot rocket lit up the night sky and rained flaming debris on the launch site. No one was injured, but the $200 million-plus mission was a total loss.

The blast not only incinerated the cargo – 2½ tons of space station food, clothes, equipment and science experiments dreamed up by schoolchildren – but dealt a setback to the commercial spaceflight effort championed by NASA and the White House even before the shuttle was retired.

It was the first failure after an unbroken string of successful commercial cargo flights to the space station since 2012 – three by Orbital and five by SpaceX, the other U.S. company hired by NASA to deliver supplies.

Although the cause of the blast is still unknown, several outside experts cast suspicion on the 1960s-era Russian-built engines used in the rocket’s first stage. Orbital Sciences chairman David Thompson himself said the Russian engines had presented “some serious technical and supply challenges in the past.”

• Reporting by ASSOCIATED PRESS