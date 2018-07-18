Narcos Season 4 Announced Almost 1 Year After Location Scout Was Shot to Death in Mexico

Narcos is coming back — but it’s undergoing some major changes.

The Netflix hit is officially resetting as Narcos: Mexico and will launch a new original series later this year, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Seasons 1-3 of the series were shot entirely in Colombia, chronicling the story of cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura) and the successors to Medellin, the Cali cartel.

Season 4 went into production last year, shifting to Mexico — but was struck by tragedy in September when Carlos Muñoz Portal, a Mexican location scout, was found dead in a rural area of the country known for gang-related drug violence while working on the show. (The 37-year-old’s body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a car in a remote area near the borders of Hidalgo state, according to El País de España.)

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family,” a Netflix spokesman told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

According to THR, Narcos: Mexico is bringing in new stars Michael Peña and Diego Luna as leads to explore the origins of the modern drug war, taking viewers back to a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers.

The relaunched series will cover the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm.

Seasons 1-3 of Narcos are currently streaming on Netflix. Narcos: Mexico is expected to premiere in 2018; a date has not yet been announced.