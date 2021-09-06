Naomie Olindo's rep confirmed to PEOPLE in July that she had broken up with Metul Shah

Naomie Olindo Says She's 'Happy' for Ex Craig Conover's Success After Metul Shah Split

There's no bad blood between exes Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover.

Olindo showed support for her ex and former Southern Charm costar on Instagram Friday after a fan left a comment inquiring about her feelings toward Conover.

After Olindo, 29, shared a selfie from her L'Abeye offices, a fan commented, "I wonder how she feel [sic] knowing the [sic] Craig's is a complete success."

"She feels really good," Olindo replied. "And is so so so happy for him!"

Olindo and Conover dated for three years before calling it quits in 2017. Much of their relationship drama was documented on Southern Charm, with season 6 focusing on the fallout of their breakup.

Since their breakup, Conover has launched and continued to expand his Sewing Down South company and opened up his own law firm earlier this year.

Olindo moved on and dated Metul Shah for several years, even moving to New York City together earlier this summer. But just weeks later in July, PEOPLE broke the news of their split.

"Naomie and Metul are no longer together," Olindo's agent told exclusively told PEOPLE. "She is back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being."

Olindo then addressed the breakup news with a teary-eyed Instagram Story selfie.

"Nothing will be worse than losing my dad," she wrote. "But this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I'm just so sorry to anyone else who has stumbled across those terrible messages."

She continued, "I'm absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you're feeling a similar pain. I'm so so sorry."

Though she has yet to address the reason for the split, Olindo's statement seemingly referenced rumors that Shah had cheated.