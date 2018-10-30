Naomi Watts to Star in Game of Thrones Prequel Series

Unlike Jon Snow, we now know something … about the untitled Game of Thrones prequel.

HBO has cast Naomi Watts as a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret” in the incredibly secretive project, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The series will reportedly start shooting in early 2019.

RELATED: Joe Jonas Wows Kate Hudson’s Halloween Bash as Fiancée Sophie Turner’s Game of Thrones Character

Game of Thrones is ending with season 8, set to premiere next year. Unlike the original fantasy series based on George R.R. Martin’s wildly popular A Song of Ice and Fire books, there’s no clear source material for the prequel.

RELATED VIDEO: Game of Thrones’ Star Peter Dinklage Teases Final Season: ‘You’re In for It’

HBO did release a general description: “Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

RELATED: Game of Thrones Reveals First Glimpse at Final Season — See the New Footage

Watts, 50, certainly brings some A-list appeal to the prequel: She’s earned two Oscar nominations over her more than two decades in Hollywood and last appeared on TV in 2017’s Twin Peaks.