Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Have a 'Hopelessly Devoted' Neighbor in Bone-Chilling 'The Watcher' Trailer

The series follows a married couple as they worry about an apparent serial stalker in their new neighborhood

By
Published on September 24, 2022 06:00 PM

The trailer for Netflix's The Watcher surely lives up to the series' title.

Co-created by American Horror Story mastermind Ryan Murphy and creative partner Ian Brennan, the series follows a family that moves into a new home as they soon have to deal with ominous letters from a neighbor calling themself "The Watcher." The Watcher stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as the married couple Dean and Nora Brannock, with Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney and more also part of the cast.

"Do you know the history of the house? I've been put in charge of watching you," a letter featured in the trailer from the apparent stalker reads. "This message will not be the last. I am the watcher."

Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts The Watcher | Official Trailer | Netflix
Netflix

The series is inspired by events that took place at New Jersey's "Watcher" house; the story was shared in November 2018 in the New York magazine.

The trailer, released as part of Netflix's Tudum promotion, is soundtracked by quite a few creepy noises and capped off with Olivia Newton John's iconic 1978 track "Hopelessly Devoted to You," originally off the Grease soundtrack. The end even sees the couple walk through a dim-lit tunnel as Cannavale's character screams the words "Who are you" when a strange figure darts off.

"Is that what we should be telling our kids," Watts' character asks in the trailer. "That if somebody terrorizes us, we just run?"

Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts The Watcher | Official Trailer | Netflix

As for the actual house that inspired the series, it was sold to new owners back in 2019 despite 2014 buyers Derek and Maria Broaddus revealing that they received the threatening notes, TODAY shared.

The couple's three children were reportedly referred to as "young blood" in some of the notes they were sent, which appears to also happen in the new trailer. In real life, the Broaddus' hired an FBI agent to try and solve the case, and experts also appear to be attempting to crack the case in the trailer. Per Zillow, the house sold in 2019 for $959,000.

The new series, part of the Murphy and Brennan's deal with Netflix that saw the recent release of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, will arrive on the streaming service on Oct. 13.

