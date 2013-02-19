Naomi Campbell: I've Never Struggled with My Weight

On The Face, supermodels Naomi Campbell, Coco Rocha and Karoléna Kurkové coach aspiring models as they compete to become the face of retailer ULTA Beauty.

Hosted by photographer Nigel Barker, the show (airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen) follows 24 competitors as they compete against each other through photo shoots, commercials and other challenges.

While today’s models are much different from those who walked the runways when “supermodel” became part of our lexicon, Rocha, 24, says that a pretty face is just half the battle.

“When I started about 10 years ago, I couldn’t even tell a girl from another,” Rocha explains. “I want girls to have personality, I don’t want them to just be known for great cheekbones or great legs.”

Meanwhile, Campbell echoes just how difficult it is to make it in the modeling world.

“You’re up against a lot of girls going for the same job, and they only want a selected few, so you really do have to have something outstanding to catch their eye,” she says. “In general the world is more competitive these days and there is no real preparation, so it’s definitely harder to book the cover of a magazine. It’s definitely harder to book in advertising, because they don’t just use models anymore.”

At 42, Campbell says she’s “still blessed to be working” but doesn’t pay too much attention to her age or weight.

“I don’t really know about weight or age. I’ve never struggled with weight,” she says, “and I think food is pleasurable.”.