Nanny Faye Chrisley Sets the Record Straight About Her Communication with Grandson Kyle: 'We Always Talk'

Nanny Faye Chrisley has revealed where she currently stands with grandson Kyle Chrisley.

Lindsie Chrisley welcomed her grandmother to The Southern Tea podcast on Wednesday to ask Nanny Faye, among other hot topics, whether it's "true that the family has little or no contact" with once-estranged Kyle, 31.

"Oh, that's not true at all," said Nanny Faye, 79. "I talked to him at least once or twice a day. Now, he called me this morning at 5:30. We have a chat. He talks to his dad [Todd], and [brothers] Chase and Grayson, and they go play golf together. So that's not true."

"Just because he has a nighttime job that he has to sleep during the day, he can't get out and play like the rest," she added.

Lindsie, 33, noted that "it's a very common misconception that there's no contact when certain family members aren't on" their USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best. But "that's just not true," she explained.

"I wasn't on the show since 2017 and there was the estrangement for, you know, a period of time, but also we were reconciled for a year before anybody in the media or our Instagram families and podcast families knew anything about the reconciliation," she continued. "So I think that because everything's not just blasted out there, people just safely assume — well, it's really unsafely assume — that there is no contact."

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Chrisley Arrested for Aggravated Assault 2 Months After Parents Report to Prison

Sharing details on how she continues to spend time with Kyle, Nanny Faye said, "He comes and eats. We get together."

"He comes, we grill out hamburgers. Him and [his wife] Ashleigh. The kids come and the door is always open," she explained. "He kept my dog this weekend. I met him. We went to the Waffle House. He hugged me and this morning, he calls me at 5:30 because he knows I'm up and we talk."

Nanny Faye concluded, "Even when he works all night long, sometimes he'll call me at 1 or 2 in the morning and say, 'Nanny, you asleep?' Sometimes I am. Sometimes I'm not, but we always talk."

Kyle appeared in the first season of Chrisley Knows Best, but his substance abuse struggles resulted in his absence from the series thereafter. His 10-year-old daughter Chloe, whom he shares with ex Angela Johnson, was later put under Todd and Julie's custody as his issues worsened. (Kyle's sister Savannah, 25, is currently the primary caretaker of niece Chloe and brother Grayson, 16, while their parents are in prison.)

His estrangement from the Chrisley family was severed in 2019.

"My mom and dad raised me," Kyle said at the time in a Facebook post. "I haven't been the best dad to Chloe, I've had a problem with drugs, I've acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side."

"9 months ago I went to my dad with an apology. His words were 'I love you always, and you are forgiven' and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms," he added. "I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness."

Kyle has still experienced some public struggles since reconciling with his family. Two months after his parents reported to prison for fraud-related charges, Kyle was arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee.