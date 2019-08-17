'My Heart Is Shattered': Husband of News Anchor Killed in Plane Crash Speaks Out After Her Death

Image zoom Nancy Parker Facebook

News anchor Nancy Parker‘s husband is mourning the loss of his wife, one day after she died in a plane crash while working on a story.

On Saturday, Glynn “Glen” Boyd shared a heartbreaking tribute to Parker on Facebook, saying that his “heart is shattered.”

“The dearest and most wonderful person in my life is gone,” he wrote. “Our Nancy was an amazing human being. I was so proud of her; first as an awesome mother of our three children, just incredible. She loved them so much. This is why this is so difficult to comprehend. And she was a true professional, a master of her craft.”

The grieving husband added, “She had so much to give. So smart, so talented, she was my everything. I just don’t know. I really don’t.”

Boyd, who is a Public Information Officer at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, said that he “would trade places with her right now.”

“I should’ve been on that plane,” he wrote.

“She was our road map, our compass, our guiding light,” he continued. “I’m lost without my wife.”

Boyd then thanked the community for the “outpouring of support” he’s received after Parker’s death, and asked for privacy as the family mourns.

“We appreciate what so many of you have done already,” he concluded. “We will all get together soon and celebrate the life of Nancy Parker Boyd.”

Parker, a journalist with local New Orleans station WVUE FOX 8 News for 23 years, died at age 53 when she was filming a story in a stunt plane with pilot Franklin J.P. Augustus. Augustus also died in the crash, the outlet reported on Friday.

A fire broke out after the plane went down, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, WVUE reported, and the Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation into the crash.

“Today we mourn the loss of our longtime colleague and friend Nancy Parker,” the station said in a statement obtained by local NBC station WDSU. “Details have not been released by authorities, but we can confirm she passed away in a plane crash while covering a story at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.”

Parker was remembered as “a joy to work with each and every day” by FOX 8 Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram, according to WDSU.

“Today we lost a wonderful journalist and remarkable friend, the New Orleans television community lost a true treasure, but beyond that, her family lost a wife, a mother and daughter,” he continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

“Nancy was a part of the FOX 8 family for the last 23 years, she put her heart and soul into her work, covering thousands of stories and touching countless lives,” Ingram added. “She made a difference in the lives of those she reported on. She will be sorely missed, and her absence creates a void that cannot be filled.”

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE on Friday, “Nancy was known to all in the Greater New Orleans area as a trusted voice, and she will be missed. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Parker and Boyd families, Nancy’s co-workers at WVUE, and everyone in the local media and public whose lives she touched.”

Parker is survived by Boyd and their three children.