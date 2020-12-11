Nancy Grace, Her Twin Children, Her Husband and Her Mom All Test Positive for Coronavirus

"Please keep wearing masks, social distancing and stay safe – no family should go through this," the legal commentator said

Legal commentator Nancy Grace and her family have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Grace, 61, was tested for COVID-19 Monday, and the result came back positive on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The journalist's husband, David Linch, and their twins John David and Lucy Elizabeth, 13, have also tested positive, according to the outlet. Grace's mother, Elizabeth Grace, 88, has also contracted the contagious respiratory virus and is currently being treated at a hospital in Georgia.

The rest of the family is isolating at home, said Grace, who has lost her sense of smell. Both twins have experienced headaches and sore throats — though like his mother, John David has also lost his sense of smell.

Linch is reportedly experiencing severe headaches.

"COVID is no joke, we thought we had done everything right," Grace said, encouraging people to take the virus seriously. "Please keep wearing masks, social distancing and stay safe – no family should go through this."

Image zoom Nancy Grace's husband and kids | Credit: Nancy Grace/Instagram

Elizabeth, who was the first out of the family to be tested last Friday, has experienced symptoms of lethargy, cough and loss of appetite, though she is reportedly slowly improving at the hospital.

"We're praying for my Mom that she returns home as soon as she can. We'd like to thank the tremendous doctors and nurses who are taking such wonderful care of her," Grace added to the DailyMail. "David, the twins and I, will continue to isolate at home while we recover and we look forward to Mom coming home as soon as we are all better."

Cases of the virus continue to surge across the United States. As of Friday, there have been more than 15.8 million cases of COVID-19 and at least 294,362 deaths related to the virus, according to data from the New York Times.