Nancy Grace Joins Fox Nation Streaming Service with Crime Stories Series

Nancy Grace is bringing her crime and legal expertise to Fox News‘ new streaming service, Fox Nation.

The prosecutor and TV journalist, 60, announced in a statement Tuesday that her popular SiriusXM show, Crime Stories, would be coming to the platform as a new series called Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.

The series will stream five days a week beginning in January. Cameras will follow Grace and her expert contributors as they dive deep into criminal cases, ask tough questions to find missing children, unlock clues, warm up cold cases and help bring fugitives to justice.

“I’m so thrilled ‘Crime Stories’ will now be featured on FOX Nation! Our message of not only delivering breaking crime and justice news but helping to find missing people, especially children,” she said in a statement to CrimeOnline.

Image zoom Nancy Grace David Livingston/Getty Images

Fox Nation, which is available for $65 a year, currently features series such as What Makes America Great, Scandalous, PARK’D and Ride to Work.

Grace was formerly a prosecutor in Atlanta, Georgia. Over the years, she has hosted a number of legal television shows, such as Trial Heat and Closing Arguments on Court TV.

RELATED: Nancy Grace Explains Why She Walked Out of Radio Interview Where Hosts Accused Her of ‘Capitalizing’ on Dead Kids

From 2005 to 2016, Grace was the host of the current affairs program Nancy Grace on HLN. The series covered topics such as the death of Caylee Anthony, the Duke University lacrosse team rape allegations and the suicide of interviewee Melinda Duckett.

Grace also stars in A&E series Grace vs. Abrams alongside legal commentary Dan Abrams.