Nancy Drew Sees Ghosts and Solves Murder Mysteries in Chilling New Series Trailer

Nancy Drew is back, but she’s not the same girl with the magnifying glass that you remember.

In the latest CW drama, Nancy Drew, things are getting more mysterious than ever before. On Thursday, the new series from the Riverdale network released an exclusive look of the teenage detective’s suspense-filled life in the town of Horseshoe Bay.

“I’ve never been like the other kids,” says Drew, played by upcoming actress Kennedy McMann, in the trailer. “I chase the shadows, and Horseshoe Bay had a lot of them.”

The trailer gives a glimpse of Drew’s upcoming crimes, whether it be solving a socialite’s murder on parade night, tracking down ghosts or finding missing kids — Drew is always there to crack the case.

“Mysteries are everywhere and I love solving them,” she says. “I believe in looking for the truth.”

Image zoom Robert Falconer/The CW

RELATED: Riverdale Remembers Luke Perry: See the First Photos from the Season 4 Premiere Tribute

Alongside McMann, the series also stars Scott Wolf as Drew’s dad, Riley Smith, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis and Maddison Jaizani. Nancy Drew is produced by Josh Schwartz, most notably known for his writing on The O.C. and Chuck, as well as the upcoming mini-series Looking for Alaska and the highly-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot.

Nancy Drew is set to premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 9 p.m. ET on The CW, following the season 4 premiere of Riverdale at 8 p.m. ET.