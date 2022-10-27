Nancy Drew is coming to an end.

The CW series — which centers around the titular character using her crime-solving skills to solve mysteries around her hometown of Horseshoe Bay — is set to wrap for good after its fourth season, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor confirmed to PEOPLE.

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners," they shared in a joint statement.

Colin Bentley/The CW

"Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way," they continued. "We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us.

The showrunners promised the final season will be "a worthy and resonant payoff" for the fans' continued support.

Series' star Kennedy McMann, who plays Nancy Drew, also opened up about her experience and thanked fans for their support.

Colin Bentley/The CW

"It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew's endless legacy," McMann said in a statement. "What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her."

"I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning," she continued. "You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other."

The news comes after the CW canceled seven shows in May, including Nancy Drew spin-off Tom Swift, as well as long-running shows The Flash and Riverdale.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The fourth and final season of Nancy Drew is set for a midseason return next year.