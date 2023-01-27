'Naked and Afraid' Returns with Alligators, Tears and an Ant Bite in a Very Compromising Place

Naked and Afraid is returning for an all-new season, complete with decaying skulls, snakes, tigers and more bugs than ever before.

In PEOPLE's exclusive First Look, contestants are fighting to complete the survival challenge. And yes, they're still nude.

"An ant bit my ballsack," one survivalist says as he inspects the damage and wonders, "Why?"

The promo also shows several different contestants covered in red bumps and though the culprits aren't identified, many different types of ants, spiders and other insects are shown throughout the teaser clip.

Premiering next month, the series will once again takes everyday people to different locations, including the jungles of Guyana and Mexico's notorious Devil's Canyon.

According to a release, "This season of Naked and Afraid will push even the most experienced survivalists to new extremes. With unprecedented obstacles and the stakes higher than ever, these diverse, history-making duos must find a way to work together with no water, no food and no clothes to endure the Everest of survival challenges."

In the new trailer, one participant notes, "Everything here is named after the devil," before declaring defiantly: "Not today, Satan."

"What looked like paradise, turned out to be hell," says another contestant over footage of all sorts of creepy crawlies terrorizing different groups.

"I'm questioning all of my life decisions up to this point," a female survivalist says.

Another participant makes a final request: "If I die, just delete my internet history."

It's a season full of twists, with some past participants returning to find redemption for previous failures. Four contestants who gave up during previous seasons hope to prove their staying power as a "tribe."

And two veteran Naked and Afraid medics will "get a taste of their own medicine and attempt to survive 21 days in front of the camera," per the Discovery release.

In another first for the season, two survivalists from overseas fight to become the first foreigners to endure 21 days in America's Wild West.

"No one can imagine the brutal journey that they are about to embark on," reads the release. "From a battle-tested MMA fighter to a professional backpacker, even the toughest will be knocked down and forced to put their ultimate survival skills to the test. Pushed way beyond their comfort zones, survivalists quickly go from pumped to punished by unrelenting insects, unpredictable temperatures and unfamiliar terrain."

Naked and Afraid premieres Feb. 19 on Discovery and will be streaming on discovery+.