'Naked and Afraid' Returns with Alligators, Tears and an Ant Bite in a Very Compromising Place

“What looked like paradise, turned out to be hell,” a survivalist said in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of the new season

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 02:00 PM

Naked and Afraid is returning for an all-new season, complete with decaying skulls, snakes, tigers and more bugs than ever before.

In PEOPLE's exclusive First Look, contestants are fighting to complete the survival challenge. And yes, they're still nude.

"An ant bit my ballsack," one survivalist says as he inspects the damage and wonders, "Why?"

Naked and Afraid
Discovery

The promo also shows several different contestants covered in red bumps and though the culprits aren't identified, many different types of ants, spiders and other insects are shown throughout the teaser clip.

Premiering next month, the series will once again takes everyday people to different locations, including the jungles of Guyana and Mexico's notorious Devil's Canyon.

According to a release, "This season of Naked and Afraid will push even the most experienced survivalists to new extremes. With unprecedented obstacles and the stakes higher than ever, these diverse, history-making duos must find a way to work together with no water, no food and no clothes to endure the Everest of survival challenges."

Naked and Afraid
Discovery

In the new trailer, one participant notes, "Everything here is named after the devil," before declaring defiantly: "Not today, Satan."

"What looked like paradise, turned out to be hell," says another contestant over footage of all sorts of creepy crawlies terrorizing different groups.

Naked and Afraid
Discovery

"I'm questioning all of my life decisions up to this point," a female survivalist says.

Another participant makes a final request: "If I die, just delete my internet history."

Naked and Afraid
Discovery

It's a season full of twists, with some past participants returning to find redemption for previous failures. Four contestants who gave up during previous seasons hope to prove their staying power as a "tribe."

And two veteran Naked and Afraid medics will "get a taste of their own medicine and attempt to survive 21 days in front of the camera," per the Discovery release.

In another first for the season, two survivalists from overseas fight to become the first foreigners to endure 21 days in America's Wild West.

Naked and Afraid
Discovery

"No one can imagine the brutal journey that they are about to embark on," reads the release. "From a battle-tested MMA fighter to a professional backpacker, even the toughest will be knocked down and forced to put their ultimate survival skills to the test. Pushed way beyond their comfort zones, survivalists quickly go from pumped to punished by unrelenting insects, unpredictable temperatures and unfamiliar terrain."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Naked and Afraid premieres Feb. 19 on Discovery and will be streaming on discovery+.

Related Articles
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Naked and Afraid
'Naked and Afraid' Contestants Brace Themselves for 'Worst Night Ever' in Sneak Peek at New Season
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
CLAIM TO FAME
'Claim to Fame' Sneak Peek: LC Drops a Major Clue About Her Famous Sister
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti arrive at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jexi" at Fox Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
90 Day Fiance Love In Paradise Season 2
'90 Day '''Fiancé' ' ' : Love In Paradise' Makes History with 2 LGBTQ+ Couples in New Dramatic Season
Naked and Afraid
First Look: 'Naked and Afraid' Legends Strip Down to Survive the Show's Harshest Location Ever
SURVIVOR: Island of Idols
25 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on 'Survivor'
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton's Relationship Timeline
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
dancing with the stars officail portraits
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Logo
'RuPaul's Drag Race' EP on the Show's Groundbreaking Success and the Celeb Judges They Want Next