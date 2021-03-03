Naked and Afraid Contestants Brace Themselves for 'Worst Night Ever' in Sneak Peek at New Season

The return of Naked and Afraid is on the horizon.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that an all-new season of the hit series premieres Sunday on Discovery and will stream concurrently on discovery+. In an exclusive sneak peek, a pair of contestants kick off their journey to conquer the survival challenge — in the nude, of course.

"We set up camp, got a fire started," the male contestant says. "Great partner — knowledgeable, resourceful. This is a picture-perfect great start."

"Feeling awesome about our first day," the female contestant adds. "Pretty successful so far."

But things take a turn at nightfall, when a heavy downpour commences and floods the shelter they built.

"We're f-----. I mean, honestly, we're f-----," he declares. "This is going to be the worst night ever. I didn't sign up for this."

This season of Naked and Afraid will follow survivalists from the bug-infested rainforests of Ecuador and the frigid peaks of the Colorado Rockies, to the apex predator hunting grounds of Namibia and the scorching desert of the U.S./Mexico border. In each location, the contestants must endure hostile climates, lurking predators and a scarce food and water supply while undergoing the ultimate test of human endurance and willpower.