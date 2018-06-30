WATCH: Naked and Afraid of Sharks! The Discovery Channel Strands Nude People in Shark-Infested Waters

It was bound to happen at some point.

The Discovery Channel has Naked and Afraid. They also have Shark Week. This year, those worlds will collide.

Yes, the network has decided to unveil Naked and Afraid of Sharks, which is exactly what it sounds like.

As part of Discovery’s 30th anniversary of Shark Week, five former Naked and Afraid participants are stranded on a barren island in the middle of the most shark-infested waters on earth. The island, located in the Bahamas, does not have the resources to sustain them, so they will have to venture out into the water to find food.

Discovery Channel

Unlike other Naked and Afraid adventures, the participants will get some fishing equipment, but everything else is the same. The participants will be buck naked as always, and they’ll have to deal with the Caribbean heat, the volatile afternoon thunderstorms and unforgiving blood-sucking insects. (Yes, the island has no food, but it has insects. Life isn’t fair.)

At the beginning of the adventure, a shark expert, Tristan Guttridge, briefs the participants with some words of caution, detailing how there are 40 species of sharks in the Bahamas. It goes without saying that five naked humans in the waters are very vulnerable.

Discovery Channel

The participants include Ky Furneaux, Ryan Holt, Chris Fischer, Steven Lee Hall and Eva Rupert. The five of them have all participated in Naked and Afraid adventures in the past — but this one is different.

An exclusive preview of the show is above and will begin airing on this Sunday’s two-hour finale of Naked and Afraid XL on Sunday night at 9 p.m.

The full show, Naked and Afraid of Sharks, will air as a two-hour special on Sunday, July 29 at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.