Naked and Afraid of Love Sneak Peek: 16 Singles Go Nude While Battling the Elements to Find Love

There's a new dating show in town — and this one has quite the twist.

Discovery+'s Naked and Afraid of Love, a Naked and Afraid spinoff, follows 16 singles who have been dropped off on a island in the Philippines in the hopes of finding true love "without all the filters, pressures and clothes associated with modern dating," per the official description.

In addition to pursuing romantic relationships, the group must survive the elements on the remote island, all while naked. The series premiered last month and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's upcoming episode.

In the clip, contestant Britt is dancing freely around the fire when she suddenly injures her feet and requires medical attention.

"It's like, throbbing," she says. "I would hate for that to be any reason that I have to go home."

"My feet are really, really swollen — it's pretty painful to walk," Britt continues, as fellow contestant Bennett steps in to help.

"I really like Britt. Any chance I have to look out for her, I'd love to step up and be that person," he tells the cameras.

But Bennett has some competition.

"Bennett, he's definitely feeling Britt a decent amount, but I definitely hope to get out to make it on a date with her," Jay says, before sharing a message for Britt: "You're going to push through this, we're going to make it happen. I'll make you a bamboo cane, whatever it needs, I will carry you."

At the end of the video, Bennett and Britt appear incredibly close as he stretches her leg in the air.

"What invasive stretching are you doing here, Bennett?" Jay asks.

"It's a hamstring stretch," he says, while Britt adds, "This is to elevate my foot because it's really swollen."

"Is there something else being elevated as you speak?" Jay teases.

"Bennett swooped in like the hero he is," Britt then tells the cameras. "I cannot emphasize how generous and caring and thoughtful and considerate he is. It's nice to have someone who can help me get through that."

"I haven't seen this much action in years," another contestant quips from offscreen.