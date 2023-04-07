'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' Promises a 'Brutal Fight to the Finish' — in the Buff [Exclusive]

Several Naked and Afraid titans are going head to head for the chance of a $100,000 prize — and the coveted title of Last One Standing.

Discovery Channel latest survivalist spinoff Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing sees a group of 12 series alums take on a challenge previously unseen on the long-running competition show.

"Twelve of Naked and Afraid's toughest and most experienced all-stars take on South Africa's punishing Oribi Gorge in a completely new type of challenge," according to a show synopsis. "For the first time ever, survivalists will compete head-to-head through a grueling, multiphase challenge and have their primitive skills tested for the chance to win $100,000."

In PEOPLE's exclusive first trailer, fan favorites face off against each other — and the elements — in a grueling 45-day survival competition.

"How do you know you're the best unless you compete against the best?" a survivalist asks as the teaser trailer begins.

Discovery

A clip that shows a contestant looking out at the expansive canyon that lies on the southern coast of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, sets the stage for the "brutal fight to the finish."

"The stakes here are so high that there's no room for being friendly," Sarah Bartell, a three-time Naked and Afraid survivalist, says as she's shown confronting a competitor in the teaser.

Another returning star can be heard saying, "You've gotta watch your back for not just animals, but for the other survivalists," as the cast of twelve returning show "legends" is shown.

"I don't trust anybody," says Jeff Zausch, who has competed previously on Naked and Afraid, Naked and Afraid: Savage and Naked and Afraid XL, as well as USA's Snake in the Grass.

Discovery

According to the release, the first phase of the challenge involves a 21-day competition where the survivalists are paired with each other, but the teams face a surprising twist: if one of them taps out, their partner is also automatically eliminated.

Last One Standing also marks a franchise first as the teams must "earn the tools needed to survive," rather than being allowed bring them.

In the second phase of the challenge, the remaining survivalists work through a team challenge where they compete alongside and against their teammates.

The final 3 days brings an "everyone-out-for-themselves fight to the finish," according to the release, and just one lucky winner claims the cash prize and earns the "first ever perfect 10 Primitive Survival Rating."

Discovery

Joining Bartell and Zausch in the all-star cast of Last One Standing is resident record-holder Matt Wright, who has completed 215 days on Naked and Afraid — more than any other participant in the cast of 12.

Decorated army veteran Amber Hargrove also joins the cast, bringing fierce competition with her impressive track record of 148 days on Naked and Afraid. Hargrove is also the only woman on the show to have completed a 60-day challenge, which she did on Naked and Afraid XL.

Also competing on the show is former professional rugby player and military veteran Waz Addy; six-time survivalist Steven Lee Hall Jr., who calls himself "King of the Forest"; survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialist Cheeny Plante, and Dan Link, one of only two survivalists to leap from completing a 14-day fan challenge to finishing the 60-day legends challenge.

Gary Golding, Gwen Grimes, Stacey Osorio and Wes Harper round out the cast of 12.

Discovery

The 15th season of Naked and Afraid has been airing Sundays since its premiere on Feb. 19. Several previous participants returned for the season, eager to find redemption for previous failures.

Four contestants who gave up during previous seasons formed a "tribe" in the hopes of proving their staying power.

There are also two sets of never-before-seen participants in the latest season. Two veteran Naked and Afraid medics "get a taste of their own medicine and attempt to survive 21 days in front of the camera," and in another first, two survivalists from overseas fight to become the first foreigners to endure 21 days in America's Wild West.

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing premieres May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.