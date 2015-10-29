VIDEO: A Wonder Bra Indeed! Naked and Afraid Survivalist Crafts a Coconut Undergarment

Naked and Afraid survivalist Cassidy Flynn has a promise to keep.

“I promised my dad that I would put clothes on,” Flynn says in a preview clip exclusive to PEOPLE. “He’s, like, ‘The first thing you do, you get clothes.’ ”

On the season finale of the Discovery Channel reality show, Flynn meets and is left in the wilderness for up to 21 days with Jeremy McCaa.

McCaa helps Flynn keep the pact she made with her father by crafting a bra made out of a coconut.

“Every move we make is just tiring, so for Jeremy to put the effort in for this, it just makes me feel really good,” says Flynn.

To see if Flynn and McCaa survive for the full 21 days, check out the season finale of Naked and Afraid on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.