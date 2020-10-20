The season 11 star is being held at Howard County Detention Center on a bail of $50,000

Naked and Afraid 's Brandon Pope Charged with Voyeurism After Allegedly Taping Teen in Bath

Naked and Afraid star Brandon Pope was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he had been videotaping a naked teenager in his home.

The season 11 star was arrested the night of Oct. 7 in Nashville, Arkansas, and was taken to Howard County Detention Center, where he remains behind bars, according to an inmate report.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 42-year-old, whose full name is David Brandon Pope, was accused of recording a female teenage family member who was taking a bath in his home.

A person who was inside the house called authorities, who then arrested Pope at his residence, TMZ reported.

According to Southwest Arkansas Radio, Pope was charged with two counts of video voyeurism after deputies said they found videos of the nude teenager on his cellphone.

While investigating Pope's residence, authorities reportedly found a hole drilled under the doorknob of the bathroom door that was seemingly the angle he was recording the videos.

A representative from the Howard County Sheriff's Office was unable to provide PEOPLE with additional details regarding Pope's case.

The former reality star is being held on a bail of $50,000, the station reported.

Pope appeared on season 11 episode 21 of Naked and Afraid, which aired in April. In the episode entitled "Ring of Fire," Pope was one of the survivalists competing in the "frigid Bulgarian mountains," according to the show description.