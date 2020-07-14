Mythbusters Grant Imahara's Cause of Death Revealed, Co-Hosts React: 'Goodbye Buddy'

"I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken," Grant Imahara's Mythbuster co-host, Tory Belleci, said following his death on Monday

The cause of death for MythBusters' former co-host Grant Imahara has been revealed.

According to an updated report from The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara "died suddenly" following a brain aneurysm. He was 49.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a representative for Discovery said in a statement to the outlet on Monday.

Image zoom Grant Imahara Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Former MythBusters co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci, who worked closely with Imahara for nearly a decade, reacted to the heartbreaking news of their friend and former colleague's death on social media.

"I just cannot believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy," Belleci wrote on Twitter beside a photo of the two while Byron tweeted, "We had so many adventures. You taught me so much," alongside a set of other tweets honoring the late television personality.

"Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn’t real," Byron posted in a follow-up tweet featuring a series of photos of Imahara having fun behind-the-scenes on set.

In another post, Byron added, "Somedays I wish I had a time machine," with a red carpet picture of herself posing between Imahara and Belleci.

Joined by Byron and Belleci, Imahara made up the final piece of what was commonly referred to as "The Build Team" or "B Team" on the popular Discovery television series.

After years of starring on the show, the trio announced their departure from the series in 2014. They later teamed up again in 2016 to host Netflix's White Rabbit Project, which ran for one season.

RELATED VIDEO: 'MythBusters' in 30 Seconds

Former MythBusters co-host, Adam Savage, also paid his respects to Imahara, tweeting, "I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON."

"Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend," he added.

Imahara was previously an engineer at the THX division of Lucasfilm, before moving on to Lucasfilm's Industrial Light and Magic (ILM).