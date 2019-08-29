Mythbusters Cast Remembers Jessi Combs After Her Tragic Death: 'She Was a Talented Builder and Host'

As the world continues to mourn the sudden and tragic loss of racecar driver Jessi Combs, her former Mythbusters cast members are sharing tributes to their late colleague.

“So sad to hear about Jessi. She was a badass. Always pushing limits. Sending smiles into the universe for her,” tweeted Mythbusters host Kari Byron, whom Combs filled in for while she was on maternity leave in season 7 of the show.

Adam Savage also shared his grief on Twitter, writing, “I’m so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & too-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example. She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence.”

“My heart goes out to her family,” he added in another tweet.

“So sorry to hear about Jessi,” wrote former Mythbuster star Grant Imahara on Twitter. “She was a talented builder and host, and above all, a go-getter.”

Tory Belleci shared two photos with Combs from her time on the show.

The first is a black-and-white shot of the pair sharing a high-five, and the second photo shows Combs, Imahara and Belleci together in front of a car.

Image zoom Jessi Combs, Grant Imahara, Tory Belleci Jessi Combs/Twitter

“Absolutely gutted to hear the news of @thejessicombs You’re a legend Jessi and I will miss you my friend,” he said in the caption.

The professional racer died on Tuesday at age 36, the Harney County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

Combs was identified and pronounced dead on the scene after police received a call around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, reporting that a jet car attempting to break a land speed record crashed in the Alvord Desert in southeastern Oregon.

The cause of Combs’ crash is currently unknown.

Combs’ team member Terry Madden shared a heart-wrenching Instagram post confirming Combs’ death on Wednesday, saying that he was the first on the scene and that every measure was taken to attempt to save her life.

“So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her,” Madden wrote.

“She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know,” Madden continued. “Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it.”

He added that Combs “dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.”

Combs also co-hosted the Spike TV series XTreme 4×4 for five years, and held the women’s 4-wheel land speed record with a top speed of 440.709 miles per hour, which she claimed in 2013. She broke that record in 2016 with a new top speed of 477.59 miles per hour.