MythBusters' Adam Savage Was 'Gut-Punched' When Cohost Grant Imahara Died: 'A Lovely Man of Honor'

More than a year after his losing his friend and cohost, MythBusters star Adam Savage is opening up about Grant Imahara's sudden death.

Savage said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment published Tuesday that he was "gut-punched" by Imahara's death last summer.

"Like everybody else, I was gut-punched by Grant's passing last year," he said, adding that it was made all the more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It felt like almost too much in the face of all the other existential crises that were going on."

"But those of us that were lucky enough to know Grant knew him as a lovely man of honor, who wanted to share his knowledge with everybody," Savage said.

MYTHBUSTERS Grant Imahara, Adam Savage | Credit: Discovery Channel

Savage added that Imahara's passion for their experiments on MythBusters was infectious: "My favorite memory of Grant is, every time an experiment went the way that it should have, Grant expressed so much joy with his face."

Imahara died last July after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was 49.

Following his sudden death, Imahara's MythBusters cohosts shared heartbroken tributes to their friend on social media. At the time, Savage wrote, "I'm at a loss. No words. I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON."

"Working with Grant was so much fun," he added. "I'll miss my friend."

Grant Imahara Grant Imahara on MythBusters | Credit: Discovery

Two years after departing MythBusters, Imahara teamed up with Belleci and Byron in 2016 to host Netflix's White Rabbit Project, which ran for one season.

Before working on MythBusters, Imahara was an engineer at Lucasfilm, where he worked on movies including The Lost World: Jurassic Park, all three Star Wars prequels, both sequels to The Matrix and more.