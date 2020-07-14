MythBusters Host Grant Imahara Dies at 49: 'I'll Miss My Friend,' Says Former Co-Host Adam Savage

Grant Imahara, a former cohost of Discovery's MythBusters and host of White Rabbit Project on Netflix, "died suddenly" at the age of 49, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a representative for Discovery said in a statement to the outlet on Monday.

"I’m at a loss," Imahara's fellow, former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage wrote on Twitter. "No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON."

"Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend," Savage added.

Reps for Imahara, Discovery and Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Joining MythBusters on season 3, he left the show in 2014 along with fellow co-hosts Kari Byron and Tony Belleci.

Byron, Belleci and Imahara later teamed up again to host Netflix's 2016 show, White Rabbit Project, which ran for one season.

Sharing a photo of herself with Imahara and Belleci, Byron wrote on Twitter on Monday, "Somedays I wish I had a time machine."

Imahara was previously an engineer at the THX division of Lucasfilm, before moving on to Lucasfilm's Industrial Light and Magic (ILM).