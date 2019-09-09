British Child Star Mya-Lecia Naylor Killed Herself, Coroner Rules

Image zoom Mya-Lecia/Instagram

British child star Mya-Lecia Naylor‘s cause of death has been revealed.

The actress, who got her start as a toddler on the British sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, died in April at the age of 16.

On Monday, the South London Coroner’s Office ruled that Naylor was killed “by misadventure,” according to BBC News and The Guardian. South London assistant coroner Toby Watkin reportedly concluded that Naylor, who died by hanging, did not intend to end her own life.

“Death by misadventure” is a ruling unique to the United Kingdom. According to Explore Forensics, “this means that the victim has died by accident either whilst doing something they should not have been doing or by taking risks that would put them in mortal danger.”

PEOPLE has reached out to the South London Coroner’s Office for further comment.

According to the reports, emergency services were called to Naylor’s home in south London at around 10 a.m. on April 7 in response to a teenage girl in cardiac arrest. Ninety minutes later, she was reportedly pronounced dead at Croydon University Hospital.

BBC News reports that her father said he had seen her two hours before she was found and felt it was “a spur of the moment” act and she had not intended to kill herself. He reportedly told the South London Coroner’s Court, “I honestly believe she was just making some sort of point.”

“I genuinely believe she did not mean to do it. … She clearly had plans for the future,” he continued, according to The Guardian.

He added that she “had not been her normal self … she was stressed about her exams. She knew she needed to get on with her revision and she had plans scheduled out for her revision.”

Naylor, who had no alcohol or drugs in her system, reportedly spent the evening before her death watching a movie with her family.

Searches of Taylor’s devices and social media accounts reportedly did not present anything suspicious.

The actress was best known for appearing on two teen-oriented shows on the BBC network: Millie Inbetween and Almost Never. In a statement issued April 17, the network confirmed her death.

“We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from ‘Millie Inbetween’ and ‘Almost Never’ has, very sadly, died,” read the statement. “Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends.”

“We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult,” the statement continued.

