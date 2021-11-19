My Unorthodox Life Stars Batsheva Haart and Husband Ben Weinstein Split After 9 Years Together
"There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame," they said in a statement
Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein are ending their relationship.
After more than nine years of marriage together, the couple — who star together on Netflix's My Unorthodox Life — have decided to go their separate ways, they announced Thursday.
Haart and Weinstein posted a shared statement to their respective social media accounts.
"After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate," they wrote. "We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us lives the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible. There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame. We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past 9 years each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark on upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."
The couple appears in the first season of My Unorthodox Life, a series that follows Haart's family after they leave an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.
The show was renewed for a second season in September, per Variety.
Haart and Weinstein's breakup comes shortly after the pair marked their nine-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 17. At the time, neither acknowledged the occasion on social media.
The TikTok star, however, did mark the moment in 2020 with a photo featuring Weinstein. "Happy 8 years Ben ❤️," Haart wrote alongside a shot of the two.
Back in August, the couple opened up about their relationship in a Q&A video, which was shared on Haart's YouTube channel.
"I don't regret getting married young because who I married, but I would not recommend getting married young," Weinstein said in the video, before Haart agreed, noting, "I never like to say I regret anything in my life, but if circumstances happened again, I definitely would not get married so young. Getting married at 19 is too young."
When asked for advice he'd give to young people in relationships, Weinstein added: "Try to do as many things as you can on your own. Try to spend as much time on your own together, cooking dinner with each other, doing your own thing to establish your own independence and try not to start off your relationship by being reliant on other people."